'Huge UFO' spotted hovering over the sea for 10 seconds by student

A student in Teignmouth, Devon saw a gigantic UFO hovering over the ocean -- right from his kitchen window, before it blasted off into the distance.

Matthew Evans lives in a block of units on the top level and when in his kitchen could see the UFO over the horizon, he explains: "I couldn't help but see it. My kitchen window gives a great view of the sea so when it came across the horizon".

Evans added: "It wasn't moving like a plane would. It was moving a lot slower and went up and down for a bit before hovering a good ten seconds. It stayed in one spot long enough for me to pull out my phone and get those snaps. Then it quickly zoomed off at some speed and I couldn't see it anymore".

"The light was really bright. I just didn't know what it could be so I decided to take a picture. I'm not quite losing my marbles yet. But it's hard to place it so I suppose it is an unidentified flying object."

UFOs are a hot topic right now with the recent Pentagon report on UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) and other sightings across the world, with "conspiracy theorists" right again -- adding onto that the fact of the huge post on Reddit that details the Australian UFO Report declassified. You can read that here, but it has reports from 1957 - 1971 and is a fantastic read.