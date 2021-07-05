All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

'Huge UFO' spotted hovering over the sea for 10 seconds by student

Matthew Evans captured the huge UFO out of his window Teignmouth, Devon -- hovering over the sea before it blasted away.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jul 5 2021 8:26 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A student in Teignmouth, Devon saw a gigantic UFO hovering over the ocean -- right from his kitchen window, before it blasted off into the distance.

'Huge UFO' spotted hovering over the sea for 10 seconds by student 01 | TweakTown.com

Matthew Evans lives in a block of units on the top level and when in his kitchen could see the UFO over the horizon, he explains: "I couldn't help but see it. My kitchen window gives a great view of the sea so when it came across the horizon".

Evans added: "It wasn't moving like a plane would. It was moving a lot slower and went up and down for a bit before hovering a good ten seconds. It stayed in one spot long enough for me to pull out my phone and get those snaps. Then it quickly zoomed off at some speed and I couldn't see it anymore".

"The light was really bright. I just didn't know what it could be so I decided to take a picture. I'm not quite losing my marbles yet. But it's hard to place it so I suppose it is an unidentified flying object."

UFOs are a hot topic right now with the recent Pentagon report on UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) and other sightings across the world, with "conspiracy theorists" right again -- adding onto that the fact of the huge post on Reddit that details the Australian UFO Report declassified. You can read that here, but it has reports from 1957 - 1971 and is a fantastic read.

Buy at Amazon

Independence Day

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$4.99
$4.99$14.99$4.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/5/2021 at 2:10 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.