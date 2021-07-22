Here's the most accurate map of Earth ever produced by humans

Creating an accurate map of Earth is quite a difficult task, but in 1999 a Japanese architect claimed to achieve what was thought to be impossible.

The Japanese architect is named Hajime Narukawa, and in 1999 he created what he claims to be the most accurate map of Earth ever created. The map, which is framed in a 2D rectangle, depicts all of the world's physical components and their relative sizes as accurately as possible. The map shows each of the continents around the world and the oceans separating them as true to their sizes as physically possible.

How was it created? Narukawa divided Earth in 96 triangles to create a tetrahedron, and as a result, the map was awarded the Good Design grand award back in 2016 from the Japanese ministry of international trade and industry that was founded in 1957. If you are interested in purchasing the map for yourself, it's currently available for purchase from Alexcious. If you are interested in reading more on this story, check out this link here.