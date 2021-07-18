All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Microsoft Flight Simulator is 97GB on Xbox Series X consoles

Microsoft Flight Simulator commands over 2.5 petabytes of data, but only a fraction of that--97.2GB--will be require on Xbox.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Jul 18 2021 11:37 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Microsoft Flight Simulator is coming soon to Xbox Series X/S hardware, and it'll require a hefty install size in order to play.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is 97GB on Xbox Series X consoles 323 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The standard edition Microsoft Flight Simulator will require at least 97.2GB of free space on Xbox Series X/S consoles, which is roughly 12% of the total 802GB of available SSD storage. This bit of info was found via the pre-install section of the game's general purchase page.

What's more interesting is the on-console Microsoft Store listing says the game has an approximate size of 147.6GB, This size was listed for all versions of the game--standard, deluxe, premium deluxe. While this might sound like a lot, remember that over 2,5 petabytes of map data gets streamed to Flight Sim players via Azure servers. Flight Sim is also taking advantage of the Series X/S's machine learning inference capabilities.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is 97GB on Xbox Series X consoles 34 | TweakTown.com

Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the most demanding games on PC, but Asobo has rolled out a new update that doubles frame rates in specific scenes. The team has optimized Flight Sim to run at a base 4K 30FPS on consoles due to the demanding nature of the game.

Flight Sim will release July 27 on Series X/S consoles, and will be free on Xbox Game Pass.

Buy at Amazon

Xbox Core Controller - Robot White

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$55.00
$55.00$59.48$63.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/18/2021 at 6:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.