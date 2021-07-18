Microsoft Flight Simulator is 97GB on Xbox Series X consoles

Microsoft Flight Simulator commands over 2.5 petabytes of data, but only a fraction of that--97.2GB--will be require on Xbox.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is coming soon to Xbox Series X/S hardware, and it'll require a hefty install size in order to play.

The standard edition Microsoft Flight Simulator will require at least 97.2GB of free space on Xbox Series X/S consoles, which is roughly 12% of the total 802GB of available SSD storage. This bit of info was found via the pre-install section of the game's general purchase page.

What's more interesting is the on-console Microsoft Store listing says the game has an approximate size of 147.6GB, This size was listed for all versions of the game--standard, deluxe, premium deluxe. While this might sound like a lot, remember that over 2,5 petabytes of map data gets streamed to Flight Sim players via Azure servers. Flight Sim is also taking advantage of the Series X/S's machine learning inference capabilities.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the most demanding games on PC, but Asobo has rolled out a new update that doubles frame rates in specific scenes. The team has optimized Flight Sim to run at a base 4K 30FPS on consoles due to the demanding nature of the game.

Flight Sim will release July 27 on Series X/S consoles, and will be free on Xbox Game Pass.