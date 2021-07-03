All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: This car is road-legal and takes passengers on city-to-city flights

Microsoft experiments with high-end machine learning on Xbox Series X

Microsoft is hiring new software engineers to help create new next-gen machine learning algorithms for Xbox Series X/S consoles.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Jul 3 2021 5:14 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Microsoft is hiring new software engineers to help create new machine learning algorithms that will push next-gen game on Xbox Seires X/S consoles.

Microsoft experiments with high-end machine learning on Xbox Series X 14 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Microsoft is doing fairly advanced work with Xbox hardware, namely with the software stack that optimizes next-level gaming performance like 120FPS, ray tracing, and 4K 60FPS. The system is powered by its new DirectX 12 suite of software APIs, which includes DirectStorage, Sampler Feedback Streaming, and DirectML, a feature that allows machine learning support on Xbox consoles. DirectML is a game-changer that helps run ultra-demanding games like Flight Simulator on comparatively lower-end console APUs.

The company is currently hiring to push DirectX 12's hardware-accelerated machine learning to new heights and continue balancing performance targets with ML algorithms.

"Engineering roles are available to direct the future of machine learning and computer graphics technology on Xbox consoles. These roles would focus on researching and implementing machine learning algorithms into software to make traditional rendering techniques more efficient and provide new alternative solutions," reads the recruitment page.

Microsoft has two job openings for ML work:

Microsoft experiments with high-end machine learning on Xbox Series X 75 | TweakTown.com

DirectML - Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S support Machine Learning for games with DirectML, a component of DirectX. DirectML leverages unprecedented hardware performance in a console, with Xbox Series X benefiting from over 24 TFLOPS of 16-bit float performance and over 97 TOPS (trillion operations per second) of 4-bit integer performance on Xbox Series X. Machine Learning can improve a wide range of areas, such as making NPCs much smarter, providing vastly more lifelike animation, and greatly improving visual quality.

DirectML also helps power Super Resolution upscaling to make in-game visuals sharper and more clear.

According to RedGamingTech, both the Series X and Series S support 4- and 8-bit operations for inference machine learning.

There's two parts to AI-based machine learning: training and inference. Training is done by supercomputers. Developers feed code into huge datacenters and the AI trains the data. Once the data is ready, it can be distributed and ready via inference.

Combined with other DX12 tools like Sampler Feedback Streaming, which allows devs to efficiently process assets without wasting GPU power, and Variable Rate Shading, which imperceptibly lowers resolution of far-away targets for better frame rates, DirectML poses major advantages for gaming on Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and Project xCloud.

Buy at Amazon

Xbox Core Controller - Carbon Black

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/3/2021 at 5:14 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:devblogs.microsoft.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.