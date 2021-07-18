All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Steam Deck reservations are now open to all Steam users

Valve's Steam Deck can now be reserved by anyone with a Steam account, but order shipments have been pushed back until Q2-Q3 2022.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Jul 18 2021 5:09 PM CDT
Anyone with a Steam account can now reserve a Steam Deck handheld-PC hybrid, Valve confirms.

Steam Decks can now be reserved by anyone, Valve says, but the company has pushed back fulfillments to match this widespread availability. Before now Steam Deck reservations were somewhat restricted and couldn't be made by users with new Steam accounts.

Valve's new Steam Deck has garnered a lot of interest and buzz. It's a fully-fledged PC made into a portable handheld, complete with full compatibility with Steam games via SteamOS. A lot of people want one, and luckily Valve has a plan to ensure there isn't a free-for-all bot frenzy.

Part of that plan was a staggered rollout of reservations. Valve is careful to say reservations do not guarantee actual pre-orders; you're paying $5 to reserve the chance to get a pre-order invitation.

Valve is also staggering the fulfillment dates. Initial reservations had target dates as early as December 2021 for the 64GB model. Current reservations won't be fulfilled until 2022. Valve has periodically updated the shipment dates to reflect the supply situation. Here's the current target dates:

  • 64GB eMMC $399 model - Q2 2022 (April - June 2022)
  • 256GB NVMe $529 model - Q2 2022 (April - June 2022)
  • 512GB NVMe $649 model - Q3 2022 (July - September 2022)

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

