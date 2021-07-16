Scalpers selling Steam Deck reservations for up to $5,000 on eBay

Scalpers are brazenly listing pre-orders for Valve's new Steam Deck handheld-PC hybrid for thousands of dollars over MSRP.

Massive demand and interest has emboldened scalpers to hike secondhand sales of Valve's new Steam Deck.

Pre-orders for Valve's new Steam Deck handheld-PC console went live today, and predictably, securing an order is pretty tough. Valve is doing a $5 reservation to gauge how many units they need to produce to meet initial shipments in December 2021 and throughout 2022. It's been a frustrating process so far.

Consumers who can't seem to secure a reservation pre-order or don't want to mess around with long queues have another option: Buy from a scalper. eBay listings have popped up commanding up to $5,000 price tags for the 512GB NVMe SSD Steam Decks. These auctions are extra tricky because no one has actually pre-ordered a Steam Deck yet--they've just bought a reservation, or a chance to fully pre-order the Steam Deck, for $5.

The auctions assume the seller will actually pay for the full pre-order once they become available. Valve also warns that reservations do not guarantee an actual pre-order invitation, so the eBay listings may not be for an actual available product.

The Steam Deck currently has three SKUs with varying storage:

Steam Deck 64GB eMMC - $399

Steam Deck 256GB NVMe SSD - $529

Steam Deck 512GB NVMe SSD - $649

Here's a tidbit from the Steam Deck FAQ: