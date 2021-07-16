All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

NASA scientists may have detected a likely recent 'alien burp' on Mars

NASA researchers believe they have found the location of a mysterious 'alien burp', and the Curiosity Mars rover may be close by.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Jul 16 2021 5:05 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Researchers have detected methane on Mars, and almost all methane on Earth can be traced back to a biological source of life.

NASA scientists may have detected a likely recent 'alien burp' on Mars 01 | TweakTown.com

Back in 2012, NASA's Curiosity rover landed on the Red Planet, and since then, it has detected six methane blips in its landing in the Gale Crater. During that time, researchers have been unable to pinpoint the location or the source of the detected methane, but now a new study suggests the location has been found. These findings are extremely exciting for researchers as almost all of the methane in Earth's atmosphere can be traced back to a biological source.

At the moment, researchers haven't located the source of the methane, but even if the source isn't biological life forms, it will still be promising, as it could be signs of geological activity that may lead to the discovery of water on the Red Planet. Something to note is that the detectable lifespan of methane is only 330 years, meaning that whatever is producing the methane that Curiosity is detecting may very well still be producing it today.

"An active emission region to the west and the southwest of the Curiosity rover on the northwestern crater floor. This may invoke a coincidence that we selected a landing site for Curiosity that is located next to an active methane emission site," the researchers wrote in their paper published on the preprint server Research Square.

Buy at Amazon

Design Toscano LY815032 The Out-of-this-World Alien Extra Terrestrial

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$34.90
$34.90--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/16/2021 at 12:13 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:livescience.com, researchsquare.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.