All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Science, Space, & Robotics

NASA scientists discover a 'highway' beneath the surface of Mars

Researchers have discovered a 'highway' beneath the surface of Mars with the assistance of AI after an analysis of Mars craters was conducted.

NASA scientists discover a 'highway' beneath the surface of Mars
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Researchers found that seismic signals on Mars penetrate deeper than expected, as shown by recent studies using NASA's InSight Lander data. A meteoroid impact at Cerberus Fossae revealed seismic waves traveling directly to the mantle, suggesting a "seismic highway" exists, challenging previous beliefs about Mars' seismic activity.

Researchers have discovered seismic signals can reach deeper into Mars than previously anticipated, according to two new papers published in the scientific journal Geophysical Research Letters.

NASA scientists discover a 'highway' beneath the surface of Mars 6516565
3

Scientists looked at how meteoroids hitting the surface of Mars can cause Marsquakes that vibrate through the various layers of the Red Planet. Using data from NASA's InSight Lander, a robotic lander designed to measure the seismic activity of Mars, and combining that with the data on a recent meteoroid impact, researchers discerned the seismic activity caused by the impact of the meteoroid traveled much deeper than previously anticipated.

Before this recent meteoroid impact, researchers believed Mars' layers had a dampening effect on seismic activity, resulting in seismic waves caused by meteoroid impacts only traveling so far. However, the recent impact crater in the Cerberus Fossae has busted that theory or at least revealed something more is at play. The Cerberus Fossae impact crater measured 71-foot-wide, and according to the studies, the seismic wave it produced took a more direct route to the planet's mantle, with one of the InSight team members describing Mars' interior as having some sort of "seismic highway" through to the mantle.

InSight Lander
3

InSight Lander

"We used to think the energy detected from the vast majority of seismic events was stuck traveling within the Martian crust. This finding shows a deeper, faster path - call it a seismic highway - through the mantle, allowing quakes to reach more distant regions of the planet," said InSight team member Constantinos Charalambous of Imperial College London

"We thought Cerberus Fossae produced lots of high-frequency seismic signals associated with internally generated quakes, but this suggests some of the activity does not originate there and could actually be from impacts instead," said Charalambous

Photo of the God of War Ragnar&#220;k Launch Edition - PlayStation 5
Best Deals: God of War RagnarÜk Launch Edition - PlayStation 5
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$59.61 USD
$57.36 USD -
Buy
$54.99 USD
- -
Buy
$99.97 CAD
$99.97 CAD -
Buy
£60.83
£59.46 -
Buy
$59.61 USD
$57.36 USD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/10/2025 at 9:12 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:nasa.gov, agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles