Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer: 32TB ultra-fast SSDs @ 28GB/sec

Sabrent's new ultra-fast Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer is INSANE: 32TB of PCIe 4.0 storage that is capable of 28GB/sec (28,000MB/sec).

Sabrent is nearly ready to unleash its insanely huge and equally as insanely fast Rocket 4 Plus Destrroyer SSD into the world, which will wink all other SSD battleships -- with 32TB of PCIe 4.0 storage offering a bandwidth-explosive 28GB/sec.

Yeah, that's 28GB/sec (or 28,000MB/sec) run by our own in-house Storage God, Jon Coulter, who has hands-on with Sabrent's wicked-fast Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer SSD. What we have here are 8 x Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs on Highpoint's new FnL AIC NVMe RAID card.

Each Sabrent 4TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD costs $1000, so 8 of them on-board the Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer means $8000 in SSDs and an even $10,000 or so I'd say with the Highpoint FnL AIC NVMe RAID card... but you're getting 32TB of storage at up to 28GB/sec... damn.

If we go back to the days of the WD Raptor 36GB (yes, that's 36GB -- gigabytes) with its super-fast and super-loud 10,000RPM mechanical HDD dominance... then you'd remember the world of 100MB/sec+ but also I'm sure you're glad you're reading this and not listening because your hearing would be shot.

Anyone that had multiple WD Raptor HDDs in their PC (I had multiple setups, 2 x 36GB and 4 x 74GB and then 2 x 150GB) would know that they were wicked loud. Sabrent on the other hand with its new Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer offers 32TB (close to 100x the storage) and 280x the speed (100MB/sec to 28,000MB/sec).

Sure, those numbers are off -- but they're a good goalpost to look at. Let's say you had 4 x RAID0, you're so limited by the bandwidth of the older PATA, SATA, SSD standards that weren't even touching 500MB/sec in those days. The first-gen SSDs were maxing out SATA1 back in the day @ 500MB/sec easily.

Now with the world of PCIe 4.0, next-gen SSD controllers, and SSD leaders like Sabrent -- we have 32TB of ultra-fast PCIe 4.0 SSD speeds of 28GB/sec in a single PCIe 4.0 x16 device.