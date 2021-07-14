Bitcoin wallet activated after 9 years, is this Satoshi Nakamoto?!

A dormant Bitcoin wallet has just been activated after 9.1 years -- $26 million worth of BTC inside, it was worth just $10K.

After close to 10 years in the dark, a dormant bitcoin address with over $26 million worth of bitcoin has just been activated.

The bitcoin wallet was opened up just months after the cryptocurrency itself was created by Satoshi Nakamoto, who disappeared in 2012 -- the year that the bitcoin wallet with 791 BTC was set up. The same wallet has just been activated, with rumors swirling that it could be the wallet of the secretive Bitcoin creator himself, Satoshi Nakamoto.

Twitter bot Whale Alert tweeted the news, with 640 of the 791 bitcoins transferred out and into an unknown wallet. Some users replying to the Twitter thread were saying that it was someone that remembered their password, and how good it would be to be that person -- because that bitcoin was worth $10,000 in 2012 and is now worth $26 million.

Sure, if that person had opened their bitcoin wallet a few months ago they'd have had over $50 million... but I wouldn't be complaining about finding $26 million out of nowhere.

However, if this was Satoshi Nakamoto opening up one of his bitcoin wallets... well, that's an entirely different story. Interesting to have 791 BTC specifically, if I were a conspiracy guy 7+9+1 = 17 and 17 = Q. Maybe Satoshi Nakamoto was Qanon all along? ;)