Dragon Age 4 and Mass Effect 4 won't be at EA Play Live

Don't expect to see Dragon Age 4 or the new Mass Effect at EA Play Live, BioWare says. That show will be dominated by Battlefield.

EA Play Live is coming up this month on July 22, but BioWare won't be at the show.

Today BioWare confirmed that games like Dragon Age 4 and the new Mass Effect won't be at EA Play Live. The show will instead focus on games that are releasing in the more immediate future like Battlefield 2042, FIFA 22, Madden 22, and new Apex Legends content.

"We're hard at work creating the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect games and have some exciting stuff coming to Star Wars The Old Republic this year. We won't be showing anything at EA Play Live," BioWare said on Twitter.

We knew this would be the case. During its earnings calls, EA only really discussed titles in its FY22 timeline and highlighted its ambitious new three-part business plan. Neither Dragon Age nor Mass Effect were mentioned a single time during EA's earnings call.

Read Also: Dragon Age 4 development timeline: All the major milestones so far

EA made it clear we wouldn't be seeing any new Dragon Age content for a while.

This makes sense given how far away both Dragon Age 4 and Mass Effect 4 are.

Dragon Age 4's development has been rebooted several times and the new Mass Effect is in very early stages of development. EA has said that Dragon Age 4 is an "out-year game" that won't release before FY23 (ending March 2023).

Both games may be a return to form. Dragon Age 4 has pivoted from a live game back into a singleplayer-driven experience, and BioWare's new general manager Gary McKay says that he is "laser-focused" on re-building BioWare's reputation.