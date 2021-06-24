id Software met with Phil Spencer to discuss future games

Phil Spencer has met with all of Bethesda's studios to discuss upcoming games and roadmaps, including the hellrazers at id.

id Software, like every other game developer on the planet, is already planning their next game. What could it be?

In a recent Dropped Frames stream on Twitch, Xbox's Phil Spencer gives insight on how Microsoft runs its 23 game development teams. Xbox has a distinctly unique approach that ranges from hands-off all the way to direct cross-studio collaborations, financing and hiring sprees. Spencer is always meeting with first-party studios to discuss future plans, and he recent met with id to talk about what's next for the hellrazers.

"Marty Stratton and I were on a call yesterday and we were talking about id and the roadmap there, which was fun. I can't wait to get on the ground with the studios and talk to them about what they want to do,"Spencer said in the stream.

"I'm lucky enough that I get to sit down with the third-parties and get to see their 3-year roadmap and talk about things they'd want to go do."

So what's id working on? It could be more Doom. In March 2020, Creative Director Hugo Martin said id has more ideas for future Doom games. This echoes promises made in 2018 that said Doom Eternal was the start of a new Doom universe.

There's also rumors of a Quake reboot in the works, but nothing's been confirmed so far. Given the incredible amount of work that's go into id Tech 7 and the significant number of assets made for Eternal and its expansions, we may get a new Doom game first.

The report also says MachineGames is helping out, but that team is already working on Wolfenstein 3 and its ambitious Indiana Jones project.

Throughout the stream, Spencer affirms that Xbox simply wants to empower its developers and give them the tools and know-how to express themselves.

"We want to enable these studios to be the best versions of themselves that they've ever been. Some of those is to stay away and let them do waht they always do, some of them with either ask for some technical input or marketing input, if it's funding, we go in."