Earth's major geological event 'pulse' is 27.5 million years

Researchers have performed a new study that reveals most major geological events on Earth occur every 27.5 million years.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Jun 24 2021 3:32 AM CDT
A new study has revealed that most major geological events that happen on Earth happened every 27.5 million years.

Researchers have penned a new study in Geoscience Frontiers, and according to an analysis on 89 major geological events that have happened in the past 260 million years, most major geological events occur in intervals of 27.5 million years. So, what is a major geological event? The researchers took into account events such as extinctions, ocean anoxic events, rising sea levels, large volcanic activity, and Earth's tectonic plates shifting.

Lead author Michael Rampino, a professor in the departments of biology and environmental studies at New York University, said that the estimates aren't "exact", but it's a "pretty good estimate" that's "unlikely to be a coincidence". So, why every 27.5 million years does Earth have this geological "pulse"? The authors state in the study that the geological pulse may have something to do with the tectonic plates shifting and movement inside the mantle. The researchers also state that it could have something to do with the movement of Earth within our solar system/galaxy.

If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:livescience.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

