All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Streamers beware: New Marvel's Avengers game update shows IP on screen

Don't stream Marvel's Avengers right now, the game currently displays your IP address on screen leaving you open to doxxing.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Jun 22 2021 1:50 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The latest update for Marvel's Avengers displays your IP on your screen while connected to online servers. Yes, really.

Streamers beware: New Marvel's Avengers game update shows IP on screen 643 | TweakTown.com

Don't stream Marvel's Avengers on Twitch or YouTube any time soon. The new Patch 1.8.0 update adds a bunch of features to the game: a Cosmic Cube event and sector, a bunch of fixes, and potentially doxxing players by showing sensitive personal internet network data on their screen. For some astronomically bewildering reason, the game can show your IP address on the screen as you play. This is a big deal because in the right hands, IP addresses can be manipulated to seriously ruin your day with DDoS spam or even find your location.

Mention of the glitch was first spotted on Twitter and then confirmed by Forbes' Paul Tassi. Crystal Dynamics has acknowledged the issue and calls it "floating text strings." If you see them, don't stream, the devs say.

Ironically, Square Enix was just talking about how Marvel's Avengers missed performance targets. This issue certainly won't help boost those numbers.

Buy at Amazon

Marvel's Avengers for PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.99
$24.99$24.99$24.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/22/2021 at 12:28 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:forbes.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.