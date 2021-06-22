All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Tencent now owns most of Yager, will help fund new unannounced game

Chinese juggernaut Tencent acquires a majority stake in German indie dev Yager Development and will help fund future projects.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Jun 22 2021 12:16 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Tencent has bought the majority of shares in Yager Development, the studio behind games like Spec Ops: The Line, German website Games Economy reveals.

Tencent now owns most of Yager, will help fund new unannounced game 34 | TweakTown.com

Tencent has grabbed the reins of another indie studio. This time it's German game dev Yager, a team responsible for games like Spec Ops: The Line and an Eve Online-esque shooter called Dreadnought. Yager is currently working on two titles: An online live game calledThe Cycle, which has been released but will expand with content and is a big reason behind Tencent's acquisition, and another unannounced project. Tencent typically invests in studios creating games-as-a-service titles that are monetized over time and kick back consistent revenues--like, say, Riot Games' League of Legends or Grinding Gear Games' Path of Exile.

Backed with Tencent's billions, Yager now has a lot more freedom to chase its passions and create projects it wants to make. Yager boss Timo Ullmann says he wishes he teamed up with Tencent sooner, especially in the 2018-2019 periods when Yager's fate was more uncertain, but the partnership will open up new doors for the studio.

"Looking back, I have to say that we should have done that much earlier," Ullmann tells Games Economy.

"The largest game company in the world is now not only committed to a game or project, but to Yager as a whole. Tencent has looked at both our history and our plans for the future."

"The investment allows us to take more areas of responsibility into our own hands that we previously left to publishers."

Buy at Amazon

Spec Ops: The Line - Xbox 360

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.32
$10.32$10.21$10.31
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/22/2021 at 12:11 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:gameswirtschaft.de

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.