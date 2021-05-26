All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate announced as a darker, adult RPG

Square Enix officially confirms Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, an RPG that gives players greater control over choices.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, May 26 2021 11:41 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate has been announced by Square Enix, and it will be a darker, more adult-themed game.

Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate announced as a darker, adult RPG 53 | TweakTown.com

Dragon Quest XII was confirmed in the 35th anniversary live stream, and while no official gameplay or screenshots were revealed, but Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii confirms the game will have a more sinister and dire tone.

"It's a Dragon Quest for adults. It's changing, a darker world, the ambiance is different," Horii said in the livestream.

The legendary alum also hints the game will be very reactive based on your decisions.

"It's about having options. You have to take some options, you have to choose your own way how to play."

"There will be decisions made by players, that will maybe change the whole game. It's kind of like you're in control of the game or your life."

Interestingly enough, Dragon Quest XII will make big changes to the franchise's combat system. No exact details were elaborated upon, but it's possible combat could be more action-based.

"We're going to change the command battle. It's not like we're going to get rid of command. We have some prototypes, and I'm pretty sure it'll be very interesting."

There's no word on an official release date, but Square Enix wants to release the game simultaneously worldwide across all platforms and regions.

Buy at Amazon

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$54.14
$54.14$53.30$58.70
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/26/2021 at 11:41 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.