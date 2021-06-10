Battlefield 2042 is $69.99 on PS5, Series X, no free next-gen upgrade

EA confirms BF2042 is $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles and $59.99 on PS4, Xbox One without a free next-gen upgrade.

Battlefield 2042 is releasing on both current- and next-gen consoles, but the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version will be $69.99.

Despite being multiplayer-only, EA will sell Battlefield 2042 at the new premium price on next-gen consoles. The campaign-less shooter will cost $69.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, but the PS4 and Xbox One version will retain the standard $59.99 MSRP.

It's implied the cost hike is justified by exclusive next-gen console features like 128-player Conquest battles, improved fidelity and frame rates, and other CPU and GPU intensive in-engine physics effects. The PC version also costs $59.99 on Steam.

There is no free next-gen upgrade for PS4 and Xbox One owners. Battlefield 2042 will not support Microsoft's Smart Delivery program. There's two options to grab a next-gen version: Buy the game outright at $69.99, or buy the $99.99 Gold Edition that includes cross-gen versions of the game.

This is a sharp contrast to offers made in FIFA 21 and Madden 21, which allowed owners of current-gen games to also download a next-gen version via EA's Dual Entitlement program.

EA has not commented on a possible current-gen to next-gen upgrade path for Battlefield 2042.

DICE and EA plan to release four paid battle passes throughout the game's first year, complete with new maps, specialist operators, and a continually-evolving storyline.

Battlefield 2042 releases October 22, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Check below for screenshots and info directly from EA:

More Battlefield 2042 News

Here's what EA has to say about the three multiplayer modes:

All-Out Warfare - the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, featuring the largest maps ever for the franchise and for the first time, up to 128 players*. Experience the intensity of All-Out Warfare in large-scale battles like never before on maps filled with dynamic weather, dangerous environmental hazards, and spectacular world events that see tornadoes rip across the map and sandstorms block out the sun. Conquest and Breakthrough have never looked or played better than in Battlefield 2042. Battle across land, air, and sea in frantic 128-player* fights.

CONQUEST - Battlefield's massive, iconic sandbox mode returns - this time supporting 128 players on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, and PC. The maps have been specifically designed for this vast scale, with action divided into "clusters" of various kinds. Also, the action now centers around sectors consisting of several flags instead of individual control points.

BREAKTHROUGH - The return of Breakthrough sees two teams - Attackers and Defenders - battle over larger-scale sectors as the Attackers push towards the final objective. Each sector is designed to house a larger number of players, enabling more strategic choice and more flanking opportunities. Approach the capture areas from multiple locations and take advantage of more types of tactical possibilities.

Hazard Zone - an all-new, high-stakes, squad-based game-type for the Battlefield franchise that is a modern take on the multiplayer experience that is distinctly DICE but very different from All-Out Warfare's Conquest or Breakthrough modes. Hazard Zone is a tense experience that combines edge-of-your-seat gameplay with the best of the Battlefield sandbox.

TO BE ANNOUNCED - the third experience, being developed by DICE LA, is another exciting new game-type for the franchise. This experience is a love letter to Battlefield fans and one that long-time players will feel right at home with. Tune-in to EA Play Live on July 22 for all the details.