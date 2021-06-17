All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 6Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Study claims to have found life forms on Mars, proof of alien life?

A recently published study has claimed to have found evidence of life forms on the surface of Mars, but is it actually aliens?

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Jun 17 2021 5:51 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A newly published study has claimed to have found evidence that life on Mars exists, but it's not in the form of a small green martian alien.

Study claims to have found life forms on Mars, proof of alien life? 01 | TweakTown.com

The study claims that the "evidence" of life that was discovered was actually mushroom-like life-forms growing on the surface of Mars. According to Space.com, these mushroom-like life-forms aren't life-forms at all but are actually small spherical-shaped pieces of the mineral called hematite.

Hematite is a combination of iron and oxygen, and scientists believe that the rocks could have formed from volcanic activity or accumulating in slowly evaporating water environments. The exact origin of the material is yet to be confirmed by scientists as it's still being debated. However, the suggestion that these "mushrooms" are life-forms is incorrect, as researchers have spotted them around Opportunity's landing site as well as underground, and even between rocks. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

AstroReality: Mars Classic Smart Globe

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.00
$69.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/17/2021 at 4:38 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.