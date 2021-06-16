All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 6Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Starlink dishes enter 'thermal shutdown' once temps hit 122F

SpaceX Starlink satellite dish turns itself off with a 'thermal shutdown' if temps reach 122F, watercooled Starlink dishes coming?

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jun 16 2021 8:13 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We've seen how SpaceX's Starlink satellite dish continues to work in super-cold ice-covered environments, but what about the heat? 122F+ and the satellite dish goes into thermal shutdown.

Starlink dishes enter 'thermal shutdown' once temps hit 122F 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

A post on Reddit is now providing some updates on the upper limits of what the Starlink satellite dish can handle thermally, where in hot environments the dish can hit 122F and it'll go into thermal shutdown. One of Starlink's customers in Arizona saw his satellite dish go into thermal shutdown when temperatures popped over 122F in Arizona recently.

Another user shared their experience about hot temperatures in Las Vegas, Nevada yesterday where they hit 111F -- but his Starlink internet service was fine. His terminal didn't shut down, and no service outages were reported -- this is a better result than SpaceX said last year.

Starlink dishes enter 'thermal shutdown' once temps hit 122F 02 | TweakTown.comStarlink dishes enter 'thermal shutdown' once temps hit 122F 03 | TweakTown.com

SpaceX engineers explained in 2020 that the Starlink user terminal will remain operational in temperatures down into the -30C (-22F) through to as high as 40C (104F) but these new runs are in Nevada and Arizona, with temps of 111F and 122F. The user in Arizona had to call SpaceX support after his dish thermally shutdown at 144F.

The company has new satellite terminals pending authorization from the FCC, with the tweaked terminals better handling hotter environments. The current-gen terminals have higher transmitting power, with the new terminals lowering that -- lowered power = lower heat, which should have the tweaked dishes possibly surviving hotter environments without thermally shutting down.

Buy at Amazon

Starlink Tee | For SpaceX | Limited Series T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/16/2021 at 12:50 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, pplware.sapo.pt

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.