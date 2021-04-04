SpaceX's new Starlink internet download speeds breach 200Mbps

SpaceX is making some great strides with its satellite-based internet service Starlink, with one user in Sonoma County, California showing that he was rocking up to a pretty insane 200Mbps of bandwidth from his Starlink internet service.

You're not going to get 200Mbps out of the box and 24/7 with Starlink, but it is more of a case of what the service is capable of. The lowest of the 6 results the user shared with Wccftech has him pegged at 44Mbps, but this got a little higher as the tests continued.

SpaceX told the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) back in October 2020 that the average download speed for its Starlink internet service would be at around 80Mbps -- up from the 43Mbps average speed the company talked about in September. But there are other users around the US where in Montana someone hit 190Mbps while Starlink users in Seattle and New York were seeing 230-240Mbps. Not too damn bad at all.