Starlink internet connection hits 300Mbps, even while covered in ice

It looks like Starlink internet connections are pretty kick ass even in some crazy environments like being covered in ice and 8 inches of snow around it -- whatever, says SpaceX -- it'll throw 300Mbps to your dish from lower Earth orbit.

A user in Colorado, USA has teased her Starlink internet connection with a speed test showing a huge 303Mbps down and 23.7Mbps up -- all while the dish was completely covered in snow. SpaceX said back in November 2021 that their Starlink terminals can operate in temperatures as low as -30C.

Not only that but SpaceX includes pre-built heaters inside of them, which when required will melt snow and ice off of them. The Starlink dish itself is flat, so it will not gather snow or water in its center -- a design tweak by SpaceX which works in extreme environments where snow/ice is an issue.

While this user was getting 300Mbps+ during some speed tests, it's not constant -- speeds were ranging somewhere between 60Mbps and 185Mbps which is nothing to sneeze at. But considering the average speed of other satellite internet providers like Viasat that offers an average speed of 25Mbps -- then we're looking at a gigantic upgrade that is up to 10x faster.