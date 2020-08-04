SpaceX on Starlink internet: we've had 'extraordinary demand'

SpaceX has said that it has had 'extraordinary interest' in Starlink, it's next-generation satellite internet service coming soon.

SpaceX has said that its satellite internet service Starlink, has received "extraordinary demand" throughout the United States, so much so that it has forced them to have further talks with the FCC to increase the authorized user terminals from 1 million to 5 million.

This is how large the "extraordinary demand" for Starlink has been.

SpaceX did say back in October 2019 that by mid-2020 it wanted to have its Starlink satellite service offering internet access to Americans. We're now in the mid-2020 mark and tipping into the second half of 2020 and it seems even during the COVID-19 pandemic, SpaceX is still getting things done.