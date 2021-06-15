The worst game ever made is coming back

Plumbers Don't Wear Ties, one of the worst video games ever made, is coming back to torture us all on modern console platforms.

Plumbers Don't Wear Ties, largely known as the worst video game ever made, is coming back. God help us.

Old-school 3DO game Plumbers Don't Wear Ties is getting re-released on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC, complete with digital and physical launches. Limited Run Games is making this happen, and I don't know if I should be happy or utterly terrified. Calling it a "game" is a loose definition--it's more like an interactive slideshow that two teenagers could've put together in the early 90s.

The game has been hilariously lambasted by AVGN, the angriest gaming geek on the internet, and today the game remains one of the strangest cult classics of a bygone era of doomed video game consoles.

Limited Run Games announced a total of 30 re-release at E3, including Castlevania Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night, two of the best sidescrollers ever made.

Axiom Verge 2 (Switch, PS4, PS5) BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites (Switch, PS4) Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood (PS4) Castlevania: Rondo of Blood (Turbo Duo) Contra Anniversary Collection (Switch, PS4) DOUBLE DRAGON & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle (Switch) DUSK (Switch, PS4) Ghoul Patrol (Switch, PS4, SNES) Going Under (Switch, PS4) Haven (Switch, PS4, PS5) Huntdown: Collector's Edition (Switch, PS4) One Step From Eden (Switch, PS4) Plumbers Don't Wear Ties (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC) Republique: Anniversary Edition (Switch, PS4, PlayStation VR) RetroMania Wrestling (Switch, PS4) River City Girls (PS5) River City Girls Zero (Switch) River City Girls 2 (Switch, PS4, PS5) RWBY: Grimm Eclipse (Switch) Shantae (PS4, PS5) Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut (PS5) Shantae and the Pirate's Curse (PS5) Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition (PS5) Shantae and the Seven Sirens (PS5) SkateBIRD (Switch) Strife (Switch) SUPERHOT (Switch, PS4) The TakeOver (Switch, PS4) Zombies Ate My Neighbors (Switch, PS4, SNES, Genesis)

