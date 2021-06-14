All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
DOOM Eternal ray tracing + DLSS patch drops on June 29

id Software drops DOOM Eternal update on June 29: adds ray tracing and NVIDIA's perf-boosting DLSS technology into the game!

Published Mon, Jun 14 2021 7:50 PM CDT
DOOM Eternal had its huge ray tracing and DLSS announcement just two weeks ago now, and at first we didn't have an ETA for the patch but now we do: June 29.

id Software will not just be polishing up the PC version of DOOM Eternal, but the consoles will also get some of that upgrade lovin' with some big changes coming to the next-gen Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles and DOOM Eternal.

The developer explains on its website that the "free update optimizes DOOM Eternal for next-gen machines, offering improved visuals, increased performance and support for ray-tracing, or 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, or an optional 120 FPS mode".

Marty Stratton, Studio Director of id Software, explained: "DOOM Eternal was built to deliver the very best in engaging first-person-shooter gameplay, stunning visuals and uncompromising performance. With the addition of ray tracing to idTech and support for NVIDIA DLSS, we're pushing the engine in exciting new ways and we can't wait for GeForce RTX gamers to experience it".

As for the next-gen consoles, they get a gigantic upgrade of visual and frame rate delight. Whether you're gaming away on Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X/S consoles or Sony's new PlayStation 5... DOOM Eternal is going to be better than ever.

Xbox Series X

  • Performance Mode: 1800p - 120 FPS
  • Balanced Mode: 2160p - 60 FPS
  • Ray Tracing Mode: 1800p - 60 FPS

Xbox Series S

  • Performance Mode: 1080p - 120 FPS
  • Balanced Mode: 1440p - 60 FPS
  • Ray Tracing Mode: Not Available

PlayStation 5

  • Performance Mode: 1584p - 120 FPS
  • Balanced Mode: 2160p - 60 FPS
  • Ray Tracing Mode: 1800p - 60 FPS

PC

  • Ray Tracing Mode: Availability and performance depends on a user's PC hardware.
NEWS SOURCE:slayersclub.bethesda.net

