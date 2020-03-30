DOOM Eternal Benchmarked at 8K - Not Even The Devil Can Run This

DOOM Eternal benchmarked at a punishing 8K resolution, 7680 x 4320 - the resolution of choice for the Devil himself.

Introduction

DOOM Eternal has dropped just at the right time, with coronavirus COVID-19 forcing more people than ever before forced to stay at home. It's the best time to forget about the world for a little while and sink your teeth into id Software's incredible new first-person shooter.

The game may have been delayed from its original release of 11/22/19, with id Software delaying it a month from release until 20/3/20 -- and it has been well worth it.

DOOM Eternal is the first game out of the doors of id Software to be powered by the latest id Tech 7 engine, and it pays off. It's one of the best-looking games on the market, but it is optimized for a slew of graphics cards that I am slowly going through testing.

But for now, I thought I would do the most exciting thing first -- running the latest and greatest game (in this case, DOOM Eternal) at the most intense resolution a PC gamer can use: 8K. Yeah, 8K -- which means we're talking about 7680 x 4320, and it will bring any PC and graphics card to its knees.

Hell, you can't even run 8K with a graphics card that has less than 8GB of RAM -- which means most graphics cards are out of the equation instantly. This reduces the graphics cards you can buy for DOOM Eternal at 8K to just a few.

Graphics Cards Used

NVIDIA TITAN RTX (24GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (11GB GDDR6)

AMD Radeon VII (16GB HBM2)

I had DOOM Eternal cranked all the way up to 7680 x 4320 -- or 8K -- and forgot that I had my GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics card installed. It has just 8GB of memory, and rejected the 8K resolution from even being applied.

Once I had installed the flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, benchmarking of DOOM Eternal at 8K could begin. I first did some graphics setting tweaks, to see how much VRAM you will need on DOOM Eternal's graphical presets.

id Tech 7 Engine

DOOM Eternal is the first game powered by the new id Tech 7 engine, which has seen developer id Software move solely into the arms of the Vulkan API -- versus DOOM (2016) that had both OpenGL 4.5 and Vulkan API options.

8K VRAM consumption:

Low - 6.9GB

Medium - 7.4GB

High - 8GB

Ultra - 9.2GB

Nightmare - 10.2GB

Ultra Nightmare - 10.7GB

Even on Low detail, DOOM Eternal requires a huge 6.9GB of VRAM at 8K -- not much more for Medium at 7.4GB, and then you will just barely run High as it needs 8GB of framebuffer. But man, Ultra requires 9.2GB of VRAM while Nightmare requires 10.2GB -- but it is the Ultra Nightmare setting that demands 10.7GB of VRAM. Devilishly good.

id Tech 7 Improvements Over id Tech 6