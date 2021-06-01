DOOM Eternal receives ray tracing + NVIDIA DLSS update in June

DOOM Eternal will receive a new update this month adding NVIDIA RTX real-time ray tracing and DLSS technologies into the game.

DOOM Eternal is already one of the best-looking games on the market, but now it looks even better with its just-announced RTX ray tracing and DLSS update that is coming later this month. Check it out:

NVIDIA's newly-announced GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with its 12GB of GDDR6X and $1199 pricing is powering DOOM Eternal with RTX ray tracing and DLSS technologies in the trailer above, in the glorious 4K of course.

The new update will add ray-traced reflections and a super huge performance improvement through Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology. 8K wasn't playable before, but I'd say 8K 60FPS won't be an issue for DOOM Eternal and the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards thanks to the magic DLSS update.

Marty Stratton, Studio Director of id Software, explained: "DOOM Eternal was built to deliver the very best in engaging first-person-shooter gameplay, stunning visuals and uncompromising performance. With the addition of ray tracing to idTech and support for NVIDIA DLSS, we're pushing the engine in exciting new ways and we can't wait for GeForce RTX gamers to experience it".