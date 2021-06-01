All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6
TRENDING NOW: UFOs swarm US Navy ship, and here's video proof

DOOM Eternal receives ray tracing + NVIDIA DLSS update in June

DOOM Eternal will receive a new update this month adding NVIDIA RTX real-time ray tracing and DLSS technologies into the game.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jun 1 2021 7:27 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

DOOM Eternal is already one of the best-looking games on the market, but now it looks even better with its just-announced RTX ray tracing and DLSS update that is coming later this month. Check it out:

NVIDIA's newly-announced GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with its 12GB of GDDR6X and $1199 pricing is powering DOOM Eternal with RTX ray tracing and DLSS technologies in the trailer above, in the glorious 4K of course.

The new update will add ray-traced reflections and a super huge performance improvement through Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology. 8K wasn't playable before, but I'd say 8K 60FPS won't be an issue for DOOM Eternal and the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards thanks to the magic DLSS update.

Marty Stratton, Studio Director of id Software, explained: "DOOM Eternal was built to deliver the very best in engaging first-person-shooter gameplay, stunning visuals and uncompromising performance. With the addition of ray tracing to idTech and support for NVIDIA DLSS, we're pushing the engine in exciting new ways and we can't wait for GeForce RTX gamers to experience it".

DOOM Eternal receives ray tracing + NVIDIA DLSS update in June 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Doom: Eternal (Xbox One)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$28.49
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/1/2021 at 1:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.