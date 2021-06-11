SK hynix teases HBM3 memory has 665GB/sec bandwidth: 44% faster HBM2e
SK hynix details HBM3 memory: in-development memory hits 665GB/sec of bandwidth with 5.2Gbps I/O speed, 44% faster than HBM2e.
SK hynix has teased its next-generation memory, with some early performance numbers teasing some huge speeds. JEDEC still needs to formalize the HBM3 standard, which shouldn't be too far away now.
Back to SK hynix, which has its next-gen HBM3 memory under development and it is already hitting 665GB/sec with 5.2Gbps I/O speeds. This means that in its current form, HBM3 memory has 44.6% more bandwidth and 44.4% more I/O speed over the still-fast HBM2e standard.
SK hynix explained: "SK hynix leads the HBM market with ambitions for even faster HBM solutions: Our HBM3, under development, will be capable of processing more than 665GB of data per second at 5.2Gbps in I/O speed. A table illustrating how SK hynix's product specifications evolve between HBM2E and HBM3".
If you thought 665GB/sec was all the next-gen HBM3 memory was capable of, especially in a world when NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 30 series cards have GDDR6X that has upwards of 1TB/sec (1000GB/sec) of memory bandwidth -- this isn't everything HBM3 can do.
We're not going to see single HBM3 stacks, where companies that use HBM3 memory in their chips will see somewhere between an insane 2.66TB/sec of memory bandwidth, right through to something that could finally play Crysis with an even-more-insane 3.99TB/sec of memory bandwidth.
