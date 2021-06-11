SK hynix teases HBM3 memory has 665GB/sec bandwidth: 44% faster HBM2e

SK hynix has teased its next-generation memory, with some early performance numbers teasing some huge speeds. JEDEC still needs to formalize the HBM3 standard, which shouldn't be too far away now.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Back to SK hynix, which has its next-gen HBM3 memory under development and it is already hitting 665GB/sec with 5.2Gbps I/O speeds. This means that in its current form, HBM3 memory has 44.6% more bandwidth and 44.4% more I/O speed over the still-fast HBM2e standard.

SK hynix explained: "SK hynix leads the HBM market with ambitions for even faster HBM solutions: Our HBM3, under development, will be capable of processing more than 665GB of data per second at 5.2Gbps in I/O speed. A table illustrating how SK hynix's product specifications evolve between HBM2E and HBM3".

If you thought 665GB/sec was all the next-gen HBM3 memory was capable of, especially in a world when NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 30 series cards have GDDR6X that has upwards of 1TB/sec (1000GB/sec) of memory bandwidth -- this isn't everything HBM3 can do.

We're not going to see single HBM3 stacks, where companies that use HBM3 memory in their chips will see somewhere between an insane 2.66TB/sec of memory bandwidth, right through to something that could finally play Crysis with an even-more-insane 3.99TB/sec of memory bandwidth.