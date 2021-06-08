GALAX reveals flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Hall of Fame graphics card

GALAX has just unveiled its super-ridiculous flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Hall of Fame OC Lab Edition graphics card, designed with enthusiasts, collectors, and extreme overclocking users in mind.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new GALAX GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Hall of Fame (HOF) is virtually identical to the GeForce RTX 3090 HOF OC Lab Edition graphics card -- while there are many different HOF models, the flagship RTX 3080 Ti HOF OC Lab Edition does lack one big thing that the RTX 3090 HOF OC Lab Edition had: its big LCD display.

GALAX has dropped the HOF Panel III LCD display from the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti HOF OC Lab Edition graphics card, something that really stood out from the crowd (and inside of a gaming PC) on the GeForce RTX 3090 HOF.

Read more: GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF is official, 1000W PSU recommended

There's only a few photos of the card so far, and no nudes -- so no PCB shots to see the major differences between the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3090 Hall of Fame graphics cards. We can see that the new GALAX GeForce RTX 3080 Ti HOF will require 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, just like the RTX 3090 HOF.