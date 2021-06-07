EA introduces new Battlefield logo ahead of game reveal
The official Battlefield Twitter account is glitching out as part of the BF 2042 teaser, Battlefield V and Battlefield 1 too.
DICE and EA are glitching out ahead of the big new Battlefield reveal, and fans are going nuts.
Something strange is happening over at EA. The official Twitter pages for Battlefield, DICE, and EA are all glitching out with strange header images, and Battlefield's has actually revealed a new logo for the upcoming modern shooter. EA will reveal the game in less than 2 days and is using the time in between to do small tantalizing teases for fans.
Oh and there's a strange glitch animation happening when you log into Battlefield V and Battlefield 1 too.
Recent leaks suggest the game is called Battlefield 2042 and a bunch of screenshots got leaked, and there were also details outlined.
EA and DICE will reveal the new Battlefield on June 9 at 7AM PST and 10AM EST. We'll have all the coverage when the game is revealed, and expect a big info blowout.
More Battlefield 2042 News
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Halo Infinite community director shoots down 'bogus' reports
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Aliens are coming to Fortnite, don't worry: there's no anal probes