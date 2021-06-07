EA introduces new Battlefield logo ahead of game reveal

The official Battlefield Twitter account is glitching out as part of the BF 2042 teaser, Battlefield V and Battlefield 1 too.

DICE and EA are glitching out ahead of the big new Battlefield reveal, and fans are going nuts.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Something strange is happening over at EA. The official Twitter pages for Battlefield, DICE, and EA are all glitching out with strange header images, and Battlefield's has actually revealed a new logo for the upcoming modern shooter. EA will reveal the game in less than 2 days and is using the time in between to do small tantalizing teases for fans.

Oh and there's a strange glitch animation happening when you log into Battlefield V and Battlefield 1 too.

Recent leaks suggest the game is called Battlefield 2042 and a bunch of screenshots got leaked, and there were also details outlined.

EA and DICE will reveal the new Battlefield on June 9 at 7AM PST and 10AM EST. We'll have all the coverage when the game is revealed, and expect a big info blowout.

More Battlefield 2042 News