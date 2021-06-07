All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
EA introduces new Battlefield logo ahead of game reveal

The official Battlefield Twitter account is glitching out as part of the BF 2042 teaser, Battlefield V and Battlefield 1 too.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jun 7 2021 3:01 PM CDT
DICE and EA are glitching out ahead of the big new Battlefield reveal, and fans are going nuts.

EA introduces new Battlefield logo ahead of game reveal
Something strange is happening over at EA. The official Twitter pages for Battlefield, DICE, and EA are all glitching out with strange header images, and Battlefield's has actually revealed a new logo for the upcoming modern shooter. EA will reveal the game in less than 2 days and is using the time in between to do small tantalizing teases for fans.

Oh and there's a strange glitch animation happening when you log into Battlefield V and Battlefield 1 too.

EA introduces new Battlefield logo ahead of game reveal
EA introduces new Battlefield logo ahead of game reveal

Recent leaks suggest the game is called Battlefield 2042 and a bunch of screenshots got leaked, and there were also details outlined.

EA and DICE will reveal the new Battlefield on June 9 at 7AM PST and 10AM EST. We'll have all the coverage when the game is revealed, and expect a big info blowout.

NEWS SOURCE:preview.redd.it

Newsletter Subscription
