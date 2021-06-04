Battlefield 6 screenshot leak: futuristic setting, crazy sandstorms

New leaked Battlefield 6 screenshots show insane next-gen weather effects like sandstorms that completely engulf the map, a futuristic desert-city, and high-tech weaponry that doesn't exist yet.

Four pre-alpha screenshots for the massively anticipated new Battlefield leaked out that confirm a futuristic setting for the game. There's a high-tech metropolis, possibly Dubai, set amidst desert dunes with sweeping verdant gardens right out of a sci-fi John Berkey painting. Or maybe it's the Apple campus in Cupertino, California. The weather effects are monstrous this time; huge roiling clouds of a mega haboob--devastating sandstorms that blast the world from the Middle East to Airzona--sandwall scour the entire city, stretching all the way to the sky.

One player shoots at a crashing helicopter as the sandwall creeps in, promising doom. The screenshots show a brilliantly-lit city at night as well as ground combat set during the same time.

Other clues confirm a futuristic setting. The trailer mentions a MA15 Abrams tank, but the current model is the MA13. Leaker Tom Henderson also says the screenshots are real, and usernames like Floppy_Ragdoll and Kiwi were spotted, and both are believed to work for DICE.

Details noticed in the trailer:

Crazy sandstorm effects

New-ish HUD layout

Six seats in Osprey

Vehicles may have infinite ammo

EA and DICE are currently recruiting influencers to playtest the game ahead of Battlefield's big June 9 reveal.