U.S. may be conquered in Battlefield 6, there's 'no home to return to'

Battlefield 6 may take place during a futuristic World War 3 where the United States is taken over by a foreign enemy force.

EA and DICE deliver a new cryptic message to influencers and content creators calling them to war, and reveal tidbits about the upcoming Battlefield in the process.

Based on ARG transmissions sent out by EA to key content creators, Battlefield 6 may indeed be set in World War 3 with a foreign power occupying the United States. The message warns players that they "have no home to return to," strongly signifying the country has been overrun and taken over. "War is the only way home," the transmission says.

What's most interesting a particular snippet: "...if you can cry havoc," which is a quote directly lifted from the Shakespeare play Julius Caesar: "Cry 'Havoc!', and let slip the dogs of war."

This phrase is typically used before a big charge into war. As Literary Devices.net puts it:

These lines occur in a popular play of the poet. Mark Antony delivers this address to his soldiers when attacking the collaborators who killed Julius Caesar. From the very start, he addresses them to make the world a hell for the enemy soldiers. The phrase occurs in the third last line, giving sense to the situation that now the war is imminent and that Mark Antony's soldiers would fight unto death. Therefore, the phrase is used as a metaphor.

The recently leaked screenshots show dangerous sandstorms flowing across a futuristic city or a place that may or may not be a fictionalized Cupertino-based Apple campus. These deadly sandstorms are known to hit the United States in desert states like California, Texas, and Arizona.

Check below for the full quote from the ARG message: