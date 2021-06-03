GTA 6 may use Bitcoin as in-game currency

Rumor has it Rockstar might create its own satirical crypto in-game currency (or Bitcoin) for use in Grand Theft Auto 6.

GTA 6 might use crypto as its main in-game currency instead of cash, rumors say.

Rockstar might create its own fictional cryptocurrency for Grand Theft Auto 6 that would be doled out for specific mission rewards. The idea is that certain NPCs need to pay in untraceable currency, hence Bitcoin or another crypto being used for the transaction. Gamers may even be able to trade crypto in-game as well. Based on this rumor, the game would be set in modern day or even the future, likely with heavy emphasis on satirizing the current crypto trends.

The rumor comes from Tom Henderson, who's known for accurately depicting leaked internal Battlefield 6 footage, but there's absolutely nothing backing up this claim. As with all GTA 6 rumors it's best to take this with a grain of salt. There's a multitude of Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks, posts, reports, rumors, and hearsay in constant circulation. No one knows exactly when--or where--the game takes place, and the famed Project Americas rumor has been proven fake.

The reality is GTA 6 is still in early development. We recently predicted that it's possible GTA 6 will release in Take-Two's distant FY2024 timeline, which ends in March 2024, but it's possible the game could be even farther out.

For the immediate future, Grand Theft Auto V will firmly hold the line with a new next-gen re-release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, a new standalone GTA Online launch on both platforms, and a bunch of new GTA Online updates.