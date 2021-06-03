All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA releases breathtaking photos of Jupiter showcasing violent beauty

NASA's Juno spacecraft is working hard at uncovering the many secrets that lie underneath the beautifully violent clouds.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Jun 3 2021 6:34 AM CDT
There are many aspects of Jupiter that researchers are excited to try and understand, and a key aspect to developing that understanding is with Juno.

NASA releases breathtaking photos of Jupiter showcasing violent beauty 01 | TweakTown.com
NASA launched the space probe Juno on August 11, 2011, as it is a part of the New Frontiers program, a program run by NASA that selects medium-class missions that can provide high-science returns. NASA tasked Juno with orbiting Jupiter, which begun on July 5, 2016. Since then, the space probe has been taking many pictures of the gas giant that have been vital to researchers developing a deeper understanding of the planet.

Juno's key missions are to measure Jupiter's composition, gravitational field, magnetic field, and polar magnetosphere. Additionally, researchers are interested to know more about how Jupiter formed, if it has a solid core or is completely comprised of gas, how much water is present, and its high-speed winds. In the entirety of this article, you will find some of the best images that Juno has snapped of Jupiter. Check out more of Juno here.

Jupiter's South Pole

NASA releases breathtaking photos of Jupiter showcasing violent beauty 08 | TweakTown.com

Jupiter's IO Moon Shadow

NASA releases breathtaking photos of Jupiter showcasing violent beauty 02 | TweakTown.com

Clyde's Spot

NASA releases breathtaking photos of Jupiter showcasing violent beauty 03 | TweakTown.com

Clouds

NASA releases breathtaking photos of Jupiter showcasing violent beauty 04 | TweakTown.com

Great Red Spot

NASA releases breathtaking photos of Jupiter showcasing violent beauty 05 | TweakTown.com

Vortex

NASA releases breathtaking photos of Jupiter showcasing violent beauty 06 | TweakTown.com

Northern Jupiter Storms

NASA releases breathtaking photos of Jupiter showcasing violent beauty 01 | TweakTown.com

Half-Jupiter

NASA releases breathtaking photos of Jupiter showcasing violent beauty 07 | TweakTown.com
Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

