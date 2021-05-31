All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA's Curiosity rover has snapped images of Martian clouds shining

NASA's Curiosity rover has taken some incredible images of Martian clouds that are beginning to form right above its head.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, May 31 2021 2:34 AM CDT
The atmosphere of Mars is quite dry and thin, which is why its surprising when clouds form on the Red Planet.

NASA's Curiosity rover has snapped images of Martian clouds shining
Usually scientists find clouds forming around the equator of Mars, when Mars' orbit takes it furthest away from the Sun. To researchers surprise the Curiosity rover saw some clouds forming above it much sooner than first anticipated. The researchers saw cloud filled with ice crystals that caused the Sun's light to be scatter, which gave off some colors.

As you can probably imagine, discoveries such as this one have led scientists to a deeper understanding of how clouds form on Mars. So far, researchers understand that clouds that form on Mars typically sit an altitude of about 37 miles. However, the clouds that Curiosity managed to spot were much higher, which led scientists to believe that they are made of frozen carbon dioxide, or dry ice. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NASA's Curiosity rover has snapped images of Martian clouds shining 02 | TweakTown.com
NASA's Curiosity rover has snapped images of Martian clouds shining 03 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:mars.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

