Twitch creates Hot Tub category, 1.4 million hours watched in 4 days

Twitch recently debuted the Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches category, and it's received 1.4 million hours of watch-time in 4 days.

Published Wed, May 26 2021 4:35 AM CDT
The first four days of the new category hitting Twitch it has garnered more than 1.4 million hours of watch-time.

Twitch decided it was launching a new category on Friday, May 21. That new category is called "Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches", and as you may have already guessed, the category if filled with predominately female streamers sitting in a pool or a hot tub interacting with their audiences. As for the "beaches", funnily enough the sixth most-watched channel in the new category was actually MarineMammalRescue.

The new category's viewership managed to placed it in the same league as games such as Teamfight Tactics, Genshin Impact, PUBG, and Overwatch. As for it's overall popularity, according to data by research firm Rainmaker and StreamElements, Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches is currently ranked at 26th out of all content on Twitch. Hot Tub streamer Amouranth, seen in above image, had nearly 500,000 hours watched out of overall total.

