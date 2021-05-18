ZOTAC's new GeForce RTX 3060 Lite Hash Rate cards released

NVIDIA has now made its new GeForce RTX 30 series Lite Hash Rate (LHR) graphics cards official, with gimped ETH mining -- and now ZOTAC has made its new GeForce RTX 3060 LHR series graphics cards official, too.

In a post on Weibo, ZOTAC confirmed its new GeForce RTX 3060 LHR series graphics cards with the company adding the letter "G" or "GE" to is GeForce RTX 3060 range of cards. ZOTAC had to tweak the model name of its new GeForce RTX 3060 cards to show that they're Lite Hash Rate (LHR) cards, so there are some changes to the names of their cards.

ZOTAC's GeForce RTX 3060 Apocalypse OC becomes the RTX 3060 Apocalypse GOC, the same for the RTX 3060 X-GAMING OC turning into the RTX 3060 X-GAMING GOC. There's a few other cards in ZOTAC's family of GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards that get the new LHR series and ETH gimping lock, with no more of the older non-LHR cards being made.

I've broken down the current GPUs and new GPUs with their old, and new PCI Device IDs below, that'll make it easier to see the differences between the GPUs.

Current RTX 30 series:

GeForce RTX 3090 - GA102-300 (PCI Device ID: 2204 )

GeForce RTX 3080 - GA102-200 (PCI Device ID: 2206 )

GeForce RTX 3070 - GA104-300 (PCI Device ID: 2484 )

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti - GA104-200 (PCI Device ID: 2486 )

GeForce RTX 3060 - GA106-300 (PCI Device ID: 2503)

New RTX 30 LHR series: