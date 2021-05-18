All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

ZOTAC's new GeForce RTX 3060 Lite Hash Rate cards released

ZOTAC makes its GeForce RTX 3060 series Lite Hash Rate (LHR) series GPUs official: powered by GA106-302 LHR GPU + 12GB GDDR6.

@anthony256
Published Tue, May 18 2021 11:43 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA has now made its new GeForce RTX 30 series Lite Hash Rate (LHR) graphics cards official, with gimped ETH mining -- and now ZOTAC has made its new GeForce RTX 3060 LHR series graphics cards official, too.

ZOTAC's new GeForce RTX 3060 Lite Hash Rate cards released 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a post on Weibo, ZOTAC confirmed its new GeForce RTX 3060 LHR series graphics cards with the company adding the letter "G" or "GE" to is GeForce RTX 3060 range of cards. ZOTAC had to tweak the model name of its new GeForce RTX 3060 cards to show that they're Lite Hash Rate (LHR) cards, so there are some changes to the names of their cards.

ZOTAC's GeForce RTX 3060 Apocalypse OC becomes the RTX 3060 Apocalypse GOC, the same for the RTX 3060 X-GAMING OC turning into the RTX 3060 X-GAMING GOC. There's a few other cards in ZOTAC's family of GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards that get the new LHR series and ETH gimping lock, with no more of the older non-LHR cards being made.

ZOTAC's new GeForce RTX 3060 Lite Hash Rate cards released 509 | TweakTown.com

I've broken down the current GPUs and new GPUs with their old, and new PCI Device IDs below, that'll make it easier to see the differences between the GPUs.

Current RTX 30 series:

  • GeForce RTX 3090 - GA102-300 (PCI Device ID: 2204)
  • GeForce RTX 3080 - GA102-200 (PCI Device ID: 2206)
  • GeForce RTX 3070 - GA104-300 (PCI Device ID: 2484)
  • GeForce RTX 3060 Ti - GA104-200 (PCI Device ID: 2486)
  • GeForce RTX 3060 - GA106-300 (PCI Device ID: 2503)

New RTX 30 LHR series:

  • GeForce RTX 3080 - GA102-202 (PCI Device ID: 2216)
  • GeForce RTX 3070 - GA104-302 (PCI Device ID: 2488)
  • GeForce RTX 3060 Ti - GA104-202 (PCI Device ID: 2489)
  • GeForce RTX 3060 - GA106-302 (PCI Device ID: 2504)
Buy at Amazon

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2194.15
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/18/2021 at 10:21 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.