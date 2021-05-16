All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Intel pushes for ATX12VO standard: new 10-pin power connector + PSUs

Intel wants to see the new 'Single Rail Power Supply Desktop Platform Form Factor ATX12VO' power standard become more normal.

@anthony256
Published Sun, May 16 2021 8:28 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We might not see this happen right away, but we're going to move away from that damn 24-pin power connector going into motherboards towards something far smaller, better, and more power-efficient.

Intel pushes for ATX12VO standard: new 10-pin power connector + PSUs 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Intel seems to be the one that is pushing for the new power-efficient ATX12VO power standard, with the launch of its upcoming 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake-S" platform. But the thing is: motherboard makers and PSU manufacturers aren't happy with the news.

It would mean a new 10-pin power connector on your motherboard -- so, a new motherboard. It would also mean a new 10-pin power connector ready on your new PSU, as the power supply can't feature any other power rails other than 12V. If voltage is lower or higher than 12V then it means the motherboard will be converting that power, and not the PSU like normal.

Motherboards will be much more complex... costing more money... thus they are not happy about the move just yet.

Intel pushes for ATX12VO standard: new 10-pin power connector + PSUs 07 | TweakTown.com

VideoCardz said that it spoke with its sources at motherboard makers, who confirmed that "Intel is indeed interested in ATX12VO becoming a more popular standard, but right now there is strong opposition from motherboard makers as well as power supply manufacturers. Most high-end gaming boards for Alder Lake are unlikely to feature ATX12VO standards. We might however see a lot more entry-level motherboards for system integrators and pre-built system suppliers who are interested in offering the best power efficiency to meet strict government power regulations".

Buy at Amazon

MSI MPG Z590 Gaming Carbon Wi-Fi Gaming Motherboard

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$336.95
$336.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/16/2021 at 3:38 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.