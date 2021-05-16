Intel pushes for ATX12VO standard: new 10-pin power connector + PSUs

We might not see this happen right away, but we're going to move away from that damn 24-pin power connector going into motherboards towards something far smaller, better, and more power-efficient.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Intel seems to be the one that is pushing for the new power-efficient ATX12VO power standard, with the launch of its upcoming 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake-S" platform. But the thing is: motherboard makers and PSU manufacturers aren't happy with the news.

It would mean a new 10-pin power connector on your motherboard -- so, a new motherboard. It would also mean a new 10-pin power connector ready on your new PSU, as the power supply can't feature any other power rails other than 12V. If voltage is lower or higher than 12V then it means the motherboard will be converting that power, and not the PSU like normal.

Motherboards will be much more complex... costing more money... thus they are not happy about the move just yet.

VideoCardz said that it spoke with its sources at motherboard makers, who confirmed that "Intel is indeed interested in ATX12VO becoming a more popular standard, but right now there is strong opposition from motherboard makers as well as power supply manufacturers. Most high-end gaming boards for Alder Lake are unlikely to feature ATX12VO standards. We might however see a lot more entry-level motherboards for system integrators and pre-built system suppliers who are interested in offering the best power efficiency to meet strict government power regulations".