Orbbec is developing 3D cameras on Microsoft's Azure Depth Platform

Orbbec and Microsoft team up to develop advanced time-of-flight 3D cameras for computer vision and AI developers for 2022 launch.

Orbbec and Microsoft have teamed up to develop a series of Time-of-Flight (ToF) 3D cameras built with Microsoft's 3D sensor technology and Orbbec's embedded computing technology. Orbbec's ToF cameras support multiple ToF Sensors, onboard depth computing, and motion tracking via a 6-axis IMU. The new cameras will also have the ability to run depth vision algorithms through the onboard computing hardware to convert raw data into depth images locally.

"Microsoft is a world leader in high-resolution ToF sensor technology and cloud-based service. Its knowledge and intellectual property allow Orbbec to offer a full range of ToF cameras for the widest possible spectrum of uses," noted David Chen, co-founder and director of engineering for Orbbec. "Orbbec is excited to join the Azure Depth Platform Program, to jointly develop solutions that will enhance the capabilities of both Orbbec and Microsoft's customer and partner ecosystems."

The new cameras, which Orbbec expects to launch in 2022, would have direct integration with Microsoft's Azure cloud platform to enable "device management, data streaming and AI analytics capabilities."

Orbbec said the upcoming cameras would be useful for "human/machine interface, robotics, 3D scanning and surveillance use as well as gaming and other consumer applications." The company anticipates that its cameras would be used in the logistics, robotics, retail, healthcare, and fitness markets.