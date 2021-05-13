All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

AMD 4700S PC desktop kit reveal: partially disabled Xbox Series X APU

AMD 4700S PC Desktop Kit gets teardown treatement, looks to be a partially disabled Xbox Series X APU packing 16GB on-board GDDR6.

@anthony256
Published Thu, May 13 2021 12:28 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

It wasn't too long ago that the AMD 4700S PC Desktop Kit was spotted online, and now it's out in the wild in some markets at least -- and someone has taken some pictures of the motherboard

The pictures were posted on Twitter by "DISCLOSUZEN" but the CPU cooler wasn't removed, so we don't have a juicy shot of the chip itself. They are the first pictures of the AMD 4700S PC Desktop Kit, with the AMD 4700S processor based on the Zen 2 architecture and packing 8 cores and 16 threads at up to 4GHz.

AMD also has 16GB of GDDR6 memory on its 4700S processor, which should be on the back of the motherboard and under what looks to be a custom heat sink. There's a PCIe 3.0 x16 slot for a discrete GPU, which makes sense given that AMD has most likely disabled the integrated GPU, or it defective and thus, disabled anyway.

AMD 4700S PC desktop kit reveal: partially disabled Xbox Series X APU 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES
AMD 4700S PC desktop kit reveal: partially disabled Xbox Series X APU 06 | TweakTown.com

The APU inside of Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X console has 8 cores and 16 threads of CPU power at a max frequency of 3.8GHz which is 200MHz slower than the AMD 4700S. The RDNA 2-based GPU is disabled here on the AMD 4700S, which would be saving some precious TDP.

16GB of GDDR6 is included with the AMD 4700S and is fused onto the motherboard itself, there are no DIMM slots so you can't install regular DDR4 RAM or upgrade the RAM on the AMD 4700S PC Desktop Kit.

AMD 4700S PC desktop kit reveal: partially disabled Xbox Series X APU 03 | TweakTown.com
AMD 4700S PC desktop kit reveal: partially disabled Xbox Series X APU 04 | TweakTown.com
AMD 4700S PC desktop kit reveal: partially disabled Xbox Series X APU 07 | TweakTown.com

You've got enough connectivity here, with 4 x USB 3.0 and 4 x USB 2.0 ports, GbE networking, and 3.5mm audio jacks.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.