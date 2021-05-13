AMD 4700S PC desktop kit reveal: partially disabled Xbox Series X APU

It wasn't too long ago that the AMD 4700S PC Desktop Kit was spotted online, and now it's out in the wild in some markets at least -- and someone has taken some pictures of the motherboard

The pictures were posted on Twitter by "DISCLOSUZEN" but the CPU cooler wasn't removed, so we don't have a juicy shot of the chip itself. They are the first pictures of the AMD 4700S PC Desktop Kit, with the AMD 4700S processor based on the Zen 2 architecture and packing 8 cores and 16 threads at up to 4GHz.

AMD also has 16GB of GDDR6 memory on its 4700S processor, which should be on the back of the motherboard and under what looks to be a custom heat sink. There's a PCIe 3.0 x16 slot for a discrete GPU, which makes sense given that AMD has most likely disabled the integrated GPU, or it defective and thus, disabled anyway.

VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

The APU inside of Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X console has 8 cores and 16 threads of CPU power at a max frequency of 3.8GHz which is 200MHz slower than the AMD 4700S. The RDNA 2-based GPU is disabled here on the AMD 4700S, which would be saving some precious TDP.

16GB of GDDR6 is included with the AMD 4700S and is fused onto the motherboard itself, there are no DIMM slots so you can't install regular DDR4 RAM or upgrade the RAM on the AMD 4700S PC Desktop Kit.

You've got enough connectivity here, with 4 x USB 3.0 and 4 x USB 2.0 ports, GbE networking, and 3.5mm audio jacks.