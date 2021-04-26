All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

AMD's new 4700S processor could be Xbox Series X/S APU, but for the PC

Chinese manufacturers offering new AMD 4700S processor with no Ryzen branding, 8C/16T chip with no graphics from Xbox Series X/S.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Apr 26 2021 7:53 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Inside of Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X/S consoles is an 8-core, 16-thread semi-custom APU powered by the AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures -- but now the CPU-only AMD 4700S processor has turned up.

AMD's new 4700S processor could be Xbox Series X/S APU, but for the PC 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

What the hell is the AMD 4700S processor, and why isn't the Ryzen branding there? Well, manufacturers in China are now selling the AMD 4700S processor as an ITX compatible solution that is used on an "AMD Cardinal" motherboard, which as VideoCardz explains "would suggest that AMD developed the motherboard themselves".

The motherboard doesn't have any DDR4 memory slots, as there is 16GB of GDDR6 memory on the sides of the AMD 4700S processor -- just like the 16GB of GDDR6 memory that surrounds the Xbox Series X chip. But this new AMD 4700S processor doesn't feature on-board graphics like the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, which have 16GB of shared GDDR6 memory -- the 16GB of GDDR6 on the AMD 4700S is used purely as system RAM.

AMD's new 4700S processor could be Xbox Series X/S APU, but for the PC 04 | TweakTown.com

This is the Xbox Series X/S motherboard, where you can see the 16GB of GDDR6 memory to the left, right and beneath the APU.

AMD's new 4700S processor could be Xbox Series X/S APU, but for the PC 05 | TweakTown.com
AMD's new 4700S processor could be Xbox Series X/S APU, but for the PC 06 | TweakTown.com

The new AMD 4700S processor has 8 cores and 16 threads of Zen 2 power on the 7nm node with 12MB of cache, while the chip has a boost CPU clock of 4.0GHz -- 200MHz higher than boost CPU clock inside of the Xbox Series X (3.8GHz) and the Xbox Series S (3.6GHz).

AMD tweaked the CPU clocks of the 4700S up by 200MHz as it doesn't need to worry about the integrated GPU which would use up some of that precious TDP, which is why there's an included Polaris 12-powered Radeon RX 550 graphics card with 2GB of GDDR5 memory.

AMD's new 4700S processor could be Xbox Series X/S APU, but for the PC 08 | TweakTown.com

TMall -- the Chinese retailer selling the new AMD 4700S -- compares it against the Core i7-9700 processor, and the Ryzen 7 4750G Pro in Cinebench benchmarks, and up against the Core i7-9750H (a laptop CPU) which is powered by a GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card -- once again in Cinebench, with some x264 and x265 benchmarks.

AMD's new 4700S processor could be Xbox Series X/S APU, but for the PC 07 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Xbox Series S - 512GB SSD Console

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$434.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/26/2021 at 3:26 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, twitter.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.