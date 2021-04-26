AMD's new 4700S processor could be Xbox Series X/S APU, but for the PC

Inside of Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X/S consoles is an 8-core, 16-thread semi-custom APU powered by the AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures -- but now the CPU-only AMD 4700S processor has turned up.

VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

What the hell is the AMD 4700S processor, and why isn't the Ryzen branding there? Well, manufacturers in China are now selling the AMD 4700S processor as an ITX compatible solution that is used on an "AMD Cardinal" motherboard, which as VideoCardz explains "would suggest that AMD developed the motherboard themselves".

The motherboard doesn't have any DDR4 memory slots, as there is 16GB of GDDR6 memory on the sides of the AMD 4700S processor -- just like the 16GB of GDDR6 memory that surrounds the Xbox Series X chip. But this new AMD 4700S processor doesn't feature on-board graphics like the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, which have 16GB of shared GDDR6 memory -- the 16GB of GDDR6 on the AMD 4700S is used purely as system RAM.

This is the Xbox Series X/S motherboard, where you can see the 16GB of GDDR6 memory to the left, right and beneath the APU.

The new AMD 4700S processor has 8 cores and 16 threads of Zen 2 power on the 7nm node with 12MB of cache, while the chip has a boost CPU clock of 4.0GHz -- 200MHz higher than boost CPU clock inside of the Xbox Series X (3.8GHz) and the Xbox Series S (3.6GHz).

AMD tweaked the CPU clocks of the 4700S up by 200MHz as it doesn't need to worry about the integrated GPU which would use up some of that precious TDP, which is why there's an included Polaris 12-powered Radeon RX 550 graphics card with 2GB of GDDR5 memory.

TMall -- the Chinese retailer selling the new AMD 4700S -- compares it against the Core i7-9700 processor, and the Ryzen 7 4750G Pro in Cinebench benchmarks, and up against the Core i7-9750H (a laptop CPU) which is powered by a GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card -- once again in Cinebench, with some x264 and x265 benchmarks.