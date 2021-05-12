Dell's refreshed XPS 17: Tiger Lake-H CPU, up to 64GB RAM and 4TB SSD

Dell's new XPS 15 and XPS 17 revealed: Intel Tiger Lake-H CPUs, up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, up to 4TB of M.2 SSD storage.

Dell has refreshed its XPS 15 and XPS 17 gaming notebooks with Intel's new 11th Gen Core "Tiger Lake-H" processors, with the flagship XPS 17 packing some serious specs.

The new Dell XPS 17 can be configured with 4 different Intel 11th Gen Core CPUs: the flagship Core i9-11980HK, Core i9-11900H, Core i7-11800H, or Core i5-11400H processor. You can tweak the XPS 17 with up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and up to 4TB of PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD storage.

On the GPU side of things, there are two options for the Dell XPS 17: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 or GeForce RTX 3050 as well as the integrated GPU on the processor.

The 17-inch display comes in two resolutions: 3840 x 2400 (UHD+) touch-capable panel with DisplayHDR 400 certification, 500 nits of brightness, DCI-P3, and anti-reflective. There's also the 1920 x 1200 (FHD+) option which is not touch-capable, has 100% sRGB coverage, and is anti-glare.

There are 4 x Thunderbolt 4 ports on the side of the Dell XPS 17 laptop and 3.5mm audio for a super minimalist design, while inside we have Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 and Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. Dell includes a decent 97Wh battery with 90W and 130W chargers depending on the XPS 17 model you choose.

Dell's new XPS 17 laptop starts its weigh-in 2.21kg (4.87 pounds) with the baseline model, and measures in at 374.45mm x 248.05mm x 19.5mm.