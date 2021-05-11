Everything you need to know on Intel 11th Gen Core 'Tiger Lake-H' CPUs

Intel has finally launched its new 11th Gen Core Tiger Lake-H CPUs, with an avalanche of new laptops announced with the new chips.

Intel has finally rolled out its new Tiger Lake-H processors in both 6-core and 8-core CPU form and all on the new 10nm node. The new flagship Core i9-11980HK processor is an 8-core, 16-thread chip at up to 5.0GHz and is the first overclockable 10nm CPU from Intel.

Intel is debuting its new Willow Cove core architecture inside of the new 11th Gen Core-H series CPUs and on its 10nm SuperFin technology. The company is touting a 19% performance improvement over the previous generation, with Intel using a 45W power envelope on the new 11th Gen CPUs -- except for the flagship Core i9-11980HK processor which has a TDP between 45-65W. The rest of the stack are 35-45W offerings with between 6 and 8 cores.

You've got Thunderbolt 4 support, up to DDR4-3200 memory support, and Intel Optane Memory H20 offering second-gen Optane + NAND hybrid SSD for what Intel says will deliver "amazing responsiveness in real-world client usages".

Each of Intel's new 11th Gen Core "Tiger Lake-H" processors pack in-house Intel Xe GPU cores, which will cover the integrated graphics side of things while higher-end laptops will include a discrete GPU.

You've got PCIe 4.0 connectivity which will super-speed your storage, offering many gigabytes-per-second of transfer speeds as well as the GPU inside of a new gaming laptop with a discrete GPU. There are plenty of new models from the likes of ASUS, Razer, GIGABYTE, MSI, and others with Tiger Lake-H + discrete GPU.

Intel will have its new Tiger Lake-H processors inside of over 30 new ultraportable enthusiast laptops, and over 80 new enthusiast laptops in gaming, content creation and commercial workstation markets. We will see Tiger Lake-H pumping away on the fresh new 10nm SuperFin technology inside of everything between small 20nmm or less ultraportable laptops through to huge 17-inch gaming beasts.

Intel sees 1440p gaming laptops as the "new mobile gamine standard" and will have Tiger Lake-H powering 1080p 360Hz gaming laptops, 1440p 240Hz gaming laptops, and high-end 4K 60Hz gaming laptops. There's dual eDP support for multi-monitor use, Resizeable BAR for improved graphics performance, and a "leap in media engine performance" out of the 11th Gen Core chips.

Inside, you'll also find Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4 technologies -- some of the very best connectivity you can get.

Intel has provided kick-ass overclocking support on its new Tiger Lake-H processors, with Easy System Tuning which provides a simple method to overclock and improves multi-threaded performance by increasing all core frequencies. Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 is also at play on 11th Gen Core CPUs.

Intel has put its new Core i9-11980HK processor up against the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX laptop processor in a bunch of gaming benchmarks, with the new Core i9-11980HK processor taking the performance crown pretty easily from the Zen 3-powered beast. As always I'd still want to do my own benchmarks here, rather than trust Intel's in-house benchmarks.

We can expect partners to start rolling out Tiger Lake-H laptops in the coming weeks, where I'm sure the global silicon shortage is going to hamper things just a bit -- but we'll see.

Here's what chips are in the new Intel 11th Gen Core "Tiger Lake-H" family of CPUs.