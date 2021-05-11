All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Everything you need to know on Intel 11th Gen Core 'Tiger Lake-H' CPUs

Intel has finally launched its new 11th Gen Core Tiger Lake-H CPUs, with an avalanche of new laptops announced with the new chips.

Published Tue, May 11 2021 2:25 PM CDT
Intel has finally rolled out its new Tiger Lake-H processors in both 6-core and 8-core CPU form and all on the new 10nm node. The new flagship Core i9-11980HK processor is an 8-core, 16-thread chip at up to 5.0GHz and is the first overclockable 10nm CPU from Intel.

VIEW GALLERY - 18 IMAGES

Intel is debuting its new Willow Cove core architecture inside of the new 11th Gen Core-H series CPUs and on its 10nm SuperFin technology. The company is touting a 19% performance improvement over the previous generation, with Intel using a 45W power envelope on the new 11th Gen CPUs -- except for the flagship Core i9-11980HK processor which has a TDP between 45-65W. The rest of the stack are 35-45W offerings with between 6 and 8 cores.

You've got Thunderbolt 4 support, up to DDR4-3200 memory support, and Intel Optane Memory H20 offering second-gen Optane + NAND hybrid SSD for what Intel says will deliver "amazing responsiveness in real-world client usages".

Each of Intel's new 11th Gen Core "Tiger Lake-H" processors pack in-house Intel Xe GPU cores, which will cover the integrated graphics side of things while higher-end laptops will include a discrete GPU.

You've got PCIe 4.0 connectivity which will super-speed your storage, offering many gigabytes-per-second of transfer speeds as well as the GPU inside of a new gaming laptop with a discrete GPU. There are plenty of new models from the likes of ASUS, Razer, GIGABYTE, MSI, and others with Tiger Lake-H + discrete GPU.

Intel will have its new Tiger Lake-H processors inside of over 30 new ultraportable enthusiast laptops, and over 80 new enthusiast laptops in gaming, content creation and commercial workstation markets. We will see Tiger Lake-H pumping away on the fresh new 10nm SuperFin technology inside of everything between small 20nmm or less ultraportable laptops through to huge 17-inch gaming beasts.

Intel sees 1440p gaming laptops as the "new mobile gamine standard" and will have Tiger Lake-H powering 1080p 360Hz gaming laptops, 1440p 240Hz gaming laptops, and high-end 4K 60Hz gaming laptops. There's dual eDP support for multi-monitor use, Resizeable BAR for improved graphics performance, and a "leap in media engine performance" out of the 11th Gen Core chips.

Inside, you'll also find Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4 technologies -- some of the very best connectivity you can get.

Intel has provided kick-ass overclocking support on its new Tiger Lake-H processors, with Easy System Tuning which provides a simple method to overclock and improves multi-threaded performance by increasing all core frequencies. Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 is also at play on 11th Gen Core CPUs.

Intel has put its new Core i9-11980HK processor up against the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX laptop processor in a bunch of gaming benchmarks, with the new Core i9-11980HK processor taking the performance crown pretty easily from the Zen 3-powered beast. As always I'd still want to do my own benchmarks here, rather than trust Intel's in-house benchmarks.

We can expect partners to start rolling out Tiger Lake-H laptops in the coming weeks, where I'm sure the global silicon shortage is going to hamper things just a bit -- but we'll see.

Here's what chips are in the new Intel 11th Gen Core "Tiger Lake-H" family of CPUs.

