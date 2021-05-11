All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17 gaming laptop packs 17-inch 4K 120Hz display

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17 packs Intel's new 11th Gen Core i9-11900H, up to 48GB of RAM (!!!), GeForce RTX 3080 and 4K 120Hz display!

@anthony256
Published Tue, May 11 2021 3:33 PM CDT
ASUS has just announced its flagship new ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17 gaming laptop, packing Intel's new 11th Gen Core i9-11900H processor -- but I think more importantly: a gigantic 17-inch 4K 120Hz display.

4K at 120FPS isn't easy so ASUS has paired the new Core i9-11900H processor with NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU that through Dynamic Boost can chew down 140W. ASUS has provided some monster cooling inside of its new ROG Zephyrus G17 gaming laptop in the form of its innovative "AAS Plus" cooling system, which will physically lift to keep the laptop running cooler.

Yeah, the actual keyboard raises at a 5-degree angle which opens up wide vents that let the Arc Flow fans have more room to pull more air into the laptop. ASUS also uses liquid metal thermal compound on the CPU that runs Intel's new Core i9-11900H as cool as it can -- but also more importantly, as quiet as it can. You don't want a huge, stomping 17-inch gaming laptop that's loud AF, either.

Inside, there's the choice between Intel's new 11th Gen Core i7-11800H or Core i9-11900H Tiger Lake-H processors, a 17-inch display with 2 options: 1440p 165Hz with G-SYNC and Advanced Optimus, or 4K 120Hz with Adaptive-Sync. GPU options you've got 3 options: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3070, or GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards.

There's up to a whopping 48GB of DDR4 system RAM which is quite frankly awesome to see in the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G17 gaming laptop, as well as 3 SSDs in the ASUS HyperDrive Ultimate RAID Array -- which sounds awesome by the way.

ASUS includes the usual plethora of connectivity you'd expect on a high-end 17-inch gaming laptop, with 1 x Thunderbolt 4 connector, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C and 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A connectors. There's also an SD card reader, HDMI 2.0b out, an Ethernet port and a 3.5mm audio combo jack.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G17 gaming laptop weighs in at 2.6kg and measures in at 395 x 264 x 19.9mm.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

