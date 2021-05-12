EA expects Apex Legends to make $750 million this year in net bookings

EA expects huge earnings for Apex Legends this fiscal year thanks to new seasonal content and the incoming mobile release.

Apex Legends has become one of EA's most important moneymakers with over $1 billion in lifetime revenues since February 2019. Now the company doesn't expect the BR to slow down any time soon.

Like most popular digital games, Apex Legends saw a huge revenue surge during COVID-19. Apex's net bookings in FY2021 reached a record high of $600 million on the back of 12 million DAUs. That number is so high that Apex Legends made 13% of EA's total yearly live service earnings ($4.592 billion).

Apex isn't done yet, though. FY2022 will be even bigger. EA expects Apex to rake in $750 million in FY2022 thanks to new seasonal content and the upcoming Apex Legends mobile game, which will be separately monetized with exclusive cosmetics and battle passes.

"Apex Legends continues to have tremendous momentum and is growing in every dimension. We are forecasting close to 20% year-over-year growth to $750 million in net bookings for Apex in FY22 with significant potential for upside this year and beyond as we launch the mobile game," EA CEO Andrew Wilson said.

EA also confirmed that Apex Legends' season 8--the best season on record for users and monetization--was put together by a team in Vancouver.