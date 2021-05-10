All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
1952 scientist predicted Mars would be colonized by someone named Elon

German scientist Dr. Wernher von Braun predicted back in 1952 that Mars will be colonized by someone who was named 'Elon'.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, May 10 2021 8:36 AM CDT
Coincidences can be viewed as very peculiar things, especially when the chances of one occurring are astronomically small.

When a coincidence occurs that has a very small chance to do so, some people are attracted to the idea that there is some kind of other power at play other than organic chance. An example of a coincidence like this is a "prediction" from Dr. Wernher von Braun, who wrote in his 1952 book Project Mars: A Technical Tale, that "a Martian government was created led by ten men, whose leader was elected by universal suffrage for five years under the name or title of Elon."

In the book, Dr. Wernher goes on to say that both sides of parliament will create laws that will be administered to the "Elon" and the cabinet. It seems that Dr. Wernher was referring to "Elon" being a form of position, rather than the name of the person. There is no direct connection between Wernher and Musk, and another thing to point out is that Musk wasn't even born at the time of the books writing, making it impossible for Wernher to be making a "prediction". Musk was born in 1971, the book was published in 1952.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:techeblog.com

