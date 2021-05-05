Sabrent RocketQ Battleship PCIe 4.0 SSD with 64TB is nearly here

Sabrent teased something really, really special earlier this year with its RocketQ Battleship SSD: offering 8 x RocketQ NVMe 8TB SSDs on the Highpoint SSD7540 8-port PCIe 4.0 x16 M.2 NVMe RAID controller. Well, now it's even closer... and soon it'll be a reality offering some truly insane storage capacity (64TB) and up to 28GB/sec reads.

Highpoint's own website for its new Fast n' Little NVMe AIC RAID card, no seriously it's called the Highpoint FnL which is the industry's most customizable NVMe RAID solution. Highpoint builds its AIC RAID controller cards for individual professionals and corporate clients that want wicked-fast NVMe storage out of the box.

But right down the bottom of the Highpoint FnL NVMe AIC website, there's the FnL NVMe AIC Drive Solutions bit -- where it lists the PRO Class Solutions which are using Samsung's 970 and 980 PRO series NVMe SSDs but below that is what we're all here for. Highpoint teases its ELITE Class Solution, which is "Built around Sabrent's diverse Rocket Series of NVMe SSD's, Elite Class AIC drives offer unprecedented storage capacity and class-leading versatility".

Highpoint explains its new FnL AIC card on its website: "No other NVMe storage provider comes close - we offer the industry's widest selections of features, and performance is only one variable; customers can spec an AIC drive for a particular platform, operating system, capacity requirement and application".