MSI MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition has 24K gold heat sink, just because
MSI's new MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition teased, with a 24K gold foil heat sink, gold/silver/black design that looks incredible.
Oh my word has MSI crafted something special with its new MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition motherboard, which rocks actual 24K gold on its heat sink. Check it out:
The new MSI MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition motherboard features a unique design, with an equally unique gold/silver/black theme throughout the board. MSI uses a direct 19-phase digital VRM with 90 Amp Smart Power Stages driven through 2 x 8-pin power connectors.
An actual genuine 24K gold foil heat sink is used, with platinum-colored parts scattered on top which would look fantastic in the right system alongside some G.SKILL Trident Z Royal RAM. We have an 8-layer PCB with 2oz Thickened Copper and support for up to DDR4-5600 RAM, so you should be good for overclocking.
On top of that there's also dual Thunderbolt 4 ports and 4 x M.2 slots for a gigantic chunk of super-fast SSDs, as well as Wi-Fi 6E networking.
MSI charges around $1000 for its MEG Z590 ACE Gaming motherboard, and I would suspect the new dipped-in-gold MSI MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition motherboard would cost close to that. Whatever the price, it's not going to be cheap but you already know that. This is a board for people who aren't worried about cost, and are all about that design.
See? Who couldn't love that design. Oof.
