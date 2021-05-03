All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6
TRENDING NOW: China's rocket will crash back to Earth this week, could hit a city

MSI MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition has 24K gold heat sink, just because

MSI's new MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition teased, with a 24K gold foil heat sink, gold/silver/black design that looks incredible.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 3 2021 11:02 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Oh my word has MSI crafted something special with its new MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition motherboard, which rocks actual 24K gold on its heat sink. Check it out:

MSI MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition has 24K gold heat sink, just because 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

The new MSI MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition motherboard features a unique design, with an equally unique gold/silver/black theme throughout the board. MSI uses a direct 19-phase digital VRM with 90 Amp Smart Power Stages driven through 2 x 8-pin power connectors.

An actual genuine 24K gold foil heat sink is used, with platinum-colored parts scattered on top which would look fantastic in the right system alongside some G.SKILL Trident Z Royal RAM. We have an 8-layer PCB with 2oz Thickened Copper and support for up to DDR4-5600 RAM, so you should be good for overclocking.

MSI MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition has 24K gold heat sink, just because 08 | TweakTown.com

On top of that there's also dual Thunderbolt 4 ports and 4 x M.2 slots for a gigantic chunk of super-fast SSDs, as well as Wi-Fi 6E networking.

MSI MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition has 24K gold heat sink, just because 07 | TweakTown.com

MSI charges around $1000 for its MEG Z590 ACE Gaming motherboard, and I would suspect the new dipped-in-gold MSI MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition motherboard would cost close to that. Whatever the price, it's not going to be cheap but you already know that. This is a board for people who aren't worried about cost, and are all about that design.

MSI MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition has 24K gold heat sink, just because 05 | TweakTown.com

See? Who couldn't love that design. Oof.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.