You can now purchase cryptocurrency on Coinbase using PayPal

Coinbase users based in the United States will now be able to make cryptocurrency purchases using PayPal by simply doing this.

Coinbase has recently announced that it will be allowing its customers that are based in the United States to make purchases of cryptocurrency by using debit cards and bank accounts that are linked to their PayPal accounts. Coinbase has said that being able to purchase cryptocurrency via PayPal adds a new way of purchasing crypto on the platform that dodges the traditional wire transfer method.

Coinbase users will reportedly be able to "buy crypto instantly" without having to link any bank account information or credit card information to exchange. Purchasing crypto via the PayPal method has a daily cap of $25,000. Coinbase has only made this feature available to users in the US. However, the exchange platform plans on releasing this feature to more countries "in the coming months". For more information on this story, check out this link here.