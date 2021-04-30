All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

You can now purchase cryptocurrency on Coinbase using PayPal

Coinbase users based in the United States will now be able to make cryptocurrency purchases using PayPal by simply doing this.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Apr 30 2021 9:02 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

If you are a Coinbase user, you will now be glad to know that you can make purchases of cryptocurrency with PayPal.

You can now purchase cryptocurrency on Coinbase using PayPal 02 | TweakTown.com

Coinbase has recently announced that it will be allowing its customers that are based in the United States to make purchases of cryptocurrency by using debit cards and bank accounts that are linked to their PayPal accounts. Coinbase has said that being able to purchase cryptocurrency via PayPal adds a new way of purchasing crypto on the platform that dodges the traditional wire transfer method.

Coinbase users will reportedly be able to "buy crypto instantly" without having to link any bank account information or credit card information to exchange. Purchasing crypto via the PayPal method has a daily cap of $25,000. Coinbase has only made this feature available to users in the US. However, the exchange platform plans on releasing this feature to more countries "in the coming months". For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:cointelegraph.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.