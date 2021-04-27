Tesla records record quarterly profit, with $10.3 billion in Q1 2021

Tesla has announced a record quarterly profit for Q1 2021 even in the middle of the on-going pandemic, with $10.39 billion in revenue and $438 million in profit for the three-month period.

The electric car giant has been hit with supply issues, safety investigations after a fatal crash in Texas, the COVID-19 pandemic, Elon Musk and his manic tweets and soon -- and appearance on Saturday Night Live where Musk seems to be ready to see "just how live Saturday Night Live really is".

Technoking of Tesla, Elon Musk, said during the investors call on Monday: "We've seen a real shift in customer perception of electric vehicles, and our demand is the best we've ever seen". Musk added that Tesla has sold 184,800 Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles, both beating expectations and setting new records for the company. Tesla didn't make any higher-end Model S or Model X vehicles for Q1 2021 -- instead, delivering 2020 Model S and Model X cars from its existing inventory.

Tesla said it is expecting to see over 50% more vehicles delivered in 2021, which should peg them at around 750,000 vehicles being delivered to customers in 2021. Tesla vehicle unit sales grew by over 100% year-over-year, while it evaded car chip shortages by "pivoting extremely quickly to new microcontrollers, while simultaneously developing firmware for new chips made by new suppliers".