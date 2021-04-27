All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021
TRENDING NOW: Pentagon gearing up to reveal what they know about UFOs to the world

Tesla records record quarterly profit, with $10.3 billion in Q1 2021

Tesla announces record quarterly profit for Q1 2021, with $438 profit across $10.39 billion in revenue -- Elon Musk is happy.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Apr 27 2021 9:04 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Tesla has announced a record quarterly profit for Q1 2021 even in the middle of the on-going pandemic, with $10.39 billion in revenue and $438 million in profit for the three-month period.

Tesla records record quarterly profit, with $10.3 billion in Q1 2021 09 | TweakTown.com

The electric car giant has been hit with supply issues, safety investigations after a fatal crash in Texas, the COVID-19 pandemic, Elon Musk and his manic tweets and soon -- and appearance on Saturday Night Live where Musk seems to be ready to see "just how live Saturday Night Live really is".

Technoking of Tesla, Elon Musk, said during the investors call on Monday: "We've seen a real shift in customer perception of electric vehicles, and our demand is the best we've ever seen". Musk added that Tesla has sold 184,800 Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles, both beating expectations and setting new records for the company. Tesla didn't make any higher-end Model S or Model X vehicles for Q1 2021 -- instead, delivering 2020 Model S and Model X cars from its existing inventory.

Tesla said it is expecting to see over 50% more vehicles delivered in 2021, which should peg them at around 750,000 vehicles being delivered to customers in 2021. Tesla vehicle unit sales grew by over 100% year-over-year, while it evaded car chip shortages by "pivoting extremely quickly to new microcontrollers, while simultaneously developing firmware for new chips made by new suppliers".

Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$31.99
$31.99$31.99$31.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/27/2021 at 2:56 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.