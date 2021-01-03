All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Elon Musk predicts 500K sales for Tesla, prediction happened in 2020

Elon Musk says he's 'so proud of the Tesla team for achieving this major milestone' of selling 500,000 vehicles in 2020.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jan 3 2021 1:30 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Tesla shipped a record 499,550 vehicles throughout 2020, just 450 electric cars short of Elon Musk's own goal of delivering 500,000 vehicles in the year. Tesla has said these numbers could shift by as much as 0.5% which would rip Tesla over the 500,000 mark, so there's that. There's also this:

Elon Musk himself tweeting that he is "So proud of the Tesla team for achieving this major milestone! At the start of Tesla, I thought we had (optimistically) a 10% chance of surviving at all". It's funny how far it's come from "oh yeah, this business venture might survive" to the heights that Tesla is at now.

The thing is, Elon Musk predicted that back in 2014 -- yeah, check him out saying it in the video above during an interview with Fox Business in 2014.

Tesla would've shipped far more than 500,000 electric vehicles in 2020 if it weren't for the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the electric car maker to close its new factory in China -- as well as its EV plant in Fremont, California as COVID-19 forced their hands and they had to temporarily close their doors.

Elon Musk predicts 500K sales for Tesla, prediction happened in 2020 04 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Ueseu Art Male Mclaren F1 Racing Logo Hooded Sack Zipper Fleece

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$35.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/3/2021 at 1:03 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:techcrunch.com, cleantechnica.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.